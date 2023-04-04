MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Seoul has given the green light to the supply of 240 million won ($183,000) in private humanitarian aid to Pyongyang ” the first approval of such assistance to the neighboring county in 2023, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an official from the South Korean Ministry Unification.

In March, the South Korean government approved a civic group's initiative to supply North Koreans with nutritional materials, Yonhap cited the official as saying.

"The government plans to continue to approve the delivery of humanitarian goods to North Korea at the request of the civic groups if they meet all the requirements," the official said, as quoted by the news agency.

In 2022, Seoul gave the green light to 5.52 billion won worth of private humanitarian aid to Pyongyang, Yonhap reported, adding, however, that there was no information whether North Korea had eventually received it, given COVID-19 border restrictions and tense relations between the two countries.