Seoul Asks Moscow's Assistance In DPRK Denuclearization To Develop Tripartite Trade

Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:58 PM

Seoul asks Moscow's assistance in the denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), which could pave the way toward the development of mutually beneficial tripartite projects, Lee Hae-chan, the chairman of the ruling Democratic Party of South Korea, said Thursday

"I believe that both Korea and Russia are interested in promoting projects such as the establishment of railway connections, as well as the establishment of gas routes in South and North Korea and Russia. We share a mutual interest for this. For this, it is necessary that the denuclearization process take place on the Korean Peninsula. Therefore, we ask for assistance in the denuclearization process," Lee said at a meeting with the head of the United Russia faction in the lower house of parliament, Sergei Neverov.

Moscow, Seoul and Pyongyang's joint projects include the establishment of railway transport links from Russia through North Korea to the south of the peninsula, as well as the construction of a gas pipeline through the territory of North Korea for the transit of oil and gas from Russia to South Korea.

Similar projects have historically existed between Russia's Far East and the peninsula, but only in the last decade has there been active development in a rail-and-sea route to enhance the large-scale transport of goods in the region. The Khasan-Rajin railway, which has previously been left in disarray due to the DPRK's self-imposed isolation, was reconstructed from 2008-2014.

The railway is part of a long-planned trade route through Russia's Khasan station to the Rajin port in the North Korean city of Rason, from which ships have direct access to the entire Korean coastline. Only a handful of Russian deliveries of coal to South Korea have recently been the highlight of this route.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok in April this year after two unproductive meetings with US President Donald Trump.

