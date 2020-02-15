Seoul Asks UNESCO to Help Making Border With North Korea 'Peace Zone' - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) South Korea requests the UNESCO to facilitate recognition of the demilitarized zone at the border with North Korea as an international peace zone to serve as a security guarantee for both countries, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Friday.

According to her, Seoul is determined to continue moving toward complete denuclearization of North Korea, despite the dialogue with Pyongyang hitting a dead-end.

"In the meanwhile, we are proposing some multilateral initiatives, if you can call it that way.

For example, asking the international community, in particular the UN agency such as UNESCO to work with us to get the DMZ [demilitarized zone] between North and South Korea declared and supported as an international peace zone, which would be then a physical and institutional guarantee, if you will, of security both ways," Kang said at the Munich Security Conference.

Since 1953, following the end of the Korean war, the two countries have been divided by the demilitarized zone, which serves as the border between Seoul and Pyongyang.