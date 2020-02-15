UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Asks UNESCO To Help Making Border With North Korea 'Peace Zone' - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 01:10 AM

Seoul Asks UNESCO to Help Making Border With North Korea 'Peace Zone' - Foreign Minister

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) South Korea requests the UNESCO to facilitate recognition of the demilitarized zone at the border with North Korea as an international peace zone to serve as a security guarantee for both countries, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Friday.

According to her, Seoul is determined to continue moving toward complete denuclearization of North Korea, despite the dialogue with Pyongyang hitting a dead-end.

"In the meanwhile, we are proposing some multilateral initiatives, if you can call it that way.

For example, asking the international community, in particular the UN agency such as UNESCO to work with us to get the DMZ [demilitarized zone] between North and South Korea declared and supported as an international peace zone, which would be then a physical and institutional guarantee, if you will, of security both ways," Kang said at the Munich Security Conference.

Since 1953, following the end of the Korean war, the two countries have been divided by the demilitarized zone, which serves as the border between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Related Topics

United Nations Munich Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Border

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

51 minutes ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

1 hour ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

1 hour ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

1 hour ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.