Seoul Awaits Pyongyang's Response On Dismantling Mount Kumgang Facilities - Ministry

Seoul has once again demanded a response from North Korea regarding the dismantling of South Korean facilities in the Mount Kumgang resort area, which was a joint inter-Korean project, South Korean Ministry of Unification spokesman Cha Duck-chul said on Monday

"The North has yet to provide a response concerning the removal of facilities at Mt. Geumgang. We once again urge the North to provide a thorough explanation about the dismantlement of Mt. Geumgang facilities and respond to the request for consultations at the earliest possible date," the spokesman said in a statement.

On April 12, the ministry reported that North Korea was demolishing South Korea-owned Haegumgang Hotel and a golf course at Mount Kumgang on the country's east coast, ignoring Seoul's official request concerning the issue.

Seoul asked Pyongyang to comment on the status of the facilities, but there has been no response, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The Mount Kumgang Tourist Region was opened in 1998 on the border between the two countries to handle South Korean tourist traffic to the scenic mountain. Under the project, the floating Haegumgang hotel, which initially began operations in Australia, was moved to Mount Kumgang by the South Korean company Hyundai Asan. However, tours to the region were suspended in 2008, when a South Korean woman was shot and killed by a North Korean solider.

In 2018, the governments of the two countries agreed to reopen the resort, but already in 2019, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the demolition of what he calls the "unpleasant-looking" South Korean facilities at Mount Kumgang.

