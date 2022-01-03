UrduPoint.com

Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once North Korean Defector - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 02:44 PM

A person who fled to North Korea from the South is presumed to be a North Korean who had previously crossed the border and entered the South, the country's Defense Ministry said to the media on Monday

The person in question was spotted crossing the barriers to the North on Saturday night. His identity was not disclosed.

"Regarding the border crossing, the authorities presume the person is a North Korean defector and are in the process of verifying related facts," the ministry was quoted as saying in a statement to the Yonhap news agency on Monday.

The defector is reportedly believed to be a man who climbed over fencing in the same area of the common border and entered South Korea in November 2020.

On Sunday, South Korea sent a message to the North at the border crossing by a military communication line.

The incident led to concerns in Seoul, which pledged to tighten border security in late 2020 in an attempt to prevent illegal crossings, according to the agency.

