Seoul Believes North Korea Fired New Type Of Missile - Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:33 PM

Seoul Believes North Korea Fired New Type of Missile - Joint Chiefs of Staff

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The second short-range missile fired by North Korea on Thursday, which flew 690 kilometers (428 miles), seems to be of a new type, South Korean media reported, citing an officer from the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Earlier in the day, South Korean media reported that North Korea had fired short-range missiles from the Hodo Peninsula, situated not far from its eastern coastal town of Wonsan, into the Sea of Japan. The first missile flew around 267 miles, and both maintained an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the water.

"We've found some features that indicate that the second one could be a new type, which requires more analysis and assessment," the officer said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

According to the JCS, it is still unclear whether these missiles were ballistic.

North Korea previously carried out two short-range missile launches in May.

Despite this, however, there have been some developments in the deadlocked US-North Korean denuclearization dialogue, notably the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump at the Demilitarized Zone in late June. During their meeting, Kim and Trump agreed to intensify bilateral contacts at the working level.

