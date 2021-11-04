UrduPoint.com

Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing To Reopen Border With China - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

Seoul Believes Pyongyang Preparing to Reopen Border With China - Reports

North Korea is finalizing its preparations to reopen the border with China, which was closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to restore rail freight transportation, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the South Korean unification ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) North Korea is finalizing its preparations to reopen the border with China, which was closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to restore rail freight transportation, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the South Korean unification ministry.

"Our assessment is that various preparations for the resumption of goods exchange through train routes are at the final stage," the official said, as quoted by the news agency.

However, he noted that no specific dates could be given. The official added that additional surveillance was required to assess the feasibility of restoring transportation by other means.

According to the source, North Korea has gradually increased its trade with China since March, but its level is insignificant compared to the scale before the COVID-19 pandemic.

On October 28, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea reported that Pyongyang was in talks with Beijing and Moscow to resume rail traffic across the border. The NIS stated that train operations connecting Sinuiju and Dandong could resume as early as November.

According to Yonhap, North Korea recently reopened its maritime routes to obtain medicines and other assistance from international organizations.

In March, the Presidium of North Korean Supreme People's Assembly adopted a law on compulsory disinfection of all imported goods. After that, disinfection installations were built in the city of Sinuiju on the border with China. In April, a special export processing zone was also reportedly built in Musan County on the border with China. It can presumably be used to process goods transported across the border in both directions.

Related Topics

Assembly Exchange Moscow China Traffic Dandong Beijing Musan Sinuiju Pyongyang Nis South Korea North Korea March April October November Border All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy nig ..

Pakistan Science Club to hold Family Astronomy night and Telescope making worksh ..

1 minute ago
 German industrial orders up slightly in September

German industrial orders up slightly in September

1 minute ago
 New food security policy approved to bolster agric ..

New food security policy approved to bolster agriculture production: Minister

3 minutes ago
 FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

FDE Inter-zonal games kicks off

3 minutes ago
 Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard mi ..

Food Authority discards 700 litres substandard milk

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan hands over 2.2 tons of relief goods to Af ..

Pakistan hands over 2.2 tons of relief goods to Afghanistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.