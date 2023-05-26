UrduPoint.com

Seoul Calls For Ensuring Safety Of Koreans In Ecuador Amid Political Instability - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 07:21 PM

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin urged his Ecuadorian counterpart, Gustavo Manrique Miranda, during a phone call on Friday to ensure security of Korean nationals and entities in Ecuador amid political instability in the South American country, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Foreign Ministry

During the talks, Park also expressed hope that Ecuador would overcome the political volatility swiftly, the report said. Meanwhile, Manrique, who requested the conversation, assured the top South Korean diplomat that Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso's decision to dissolve parliament was rightful and in full accordance with the country's legislature, Yonhap reported.

On May 17, Lasso ended a months-long standoff with the opposition-led parliament by exercising an untried before rule known as "mutual death," which allowed the president to dissolve the legislature after it took a number of steps to impeach him based on embezzlement and corruption accusations. Until snap presidential and parliamentary elections, which will take place in mid-August, Lasso will remain in office by executive decree. Although the dissolution of the parliament has not yet sparked mass protests by opposition groups, the possibility of public unrest in Ecuador still remains high.

