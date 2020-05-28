UrduPoint.com
Seoul Calls for Preserving Hong Kong's Autonomy, Backs 'One Country, Two Systems'

Seoul is supporting Beijing's "one country, two systems" principle concerning Hong Kong, which envisions relative autonomy for the special administrative region, amid China's push for the new security bill, Kim In-chul, the spokesman for the South Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) Seoul is supporting Beijing's "one country, two systems" principle concerning Hong Kong, which envisions relative autonomy for the special administrative region, amid China's push for the new security bill, Kim In-chul, the spokesman for the South Korean Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

The Chinese parliament on Thursday passed a resolution to develop the corresponding law, which bans secessionist and subversive activity in Hong Kong. The law is supported by high-ranking Hong Kong officials, but was met by a wave of protests in the city, as residents fear infringement on their rights.

Amid concerns that the new law would limit free speech in the region, the United States has threatened to change its policy toward Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong is an important region that has a close relationship with South Korea in terms of people-to-people and economic exchanges. We see it as important for prosperity and development in Hong Kong to be maintained under the 'one nation, two systems' framework," Kim said during a briefing, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman's announcement was made before the Chinese parliament approved the legislation that would pave a way to adopt the law.

