UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Calls For Stepping Up Joint Efforts With US To Upgrade Inter-Korean Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 04:30 PM

Seoul Calls for Stepping Up Joint Efforts With US to Upgrade Inter-Korean Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young urged the United States on Tuesday to expand the functions of the joint working group on Pyongyang to take the stalled inter-Korean relations to a new level, the Yonhap news agency has reported.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated after Pyongyang cut off communications with its southern neighbor in June and blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" over the campaign by North Korean defectors to send propaganda leaflets across the border.

"I believe we must restart inter-Korean dialogue and push ahead with cooperation in the humanitarian field ... and small-scale trade as the recent stalemate between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S. has protracted," Lee told US Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris before a closed-door meeting, as quoted by the media outlet.

The minister called the working group's upgrade Version 2.

0, the news agency noted.

Harris, in turn, reiterated Washington's commitment to supporting inter-Korean cooperation "and finding ways to do so through the working group, as this plays an important role in creating a more secure and stable environment."

The US-South Korean working group was established in November 2018 to engage Pyongyang in denuclearization talks. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump expressed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during talks in Singapore in June of that year. However, the next negotiations between the two leaders collapsed due to disagreements over the conditions for sanctions relief.

In October 2019, the North Korean delegation led by chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation headed by Stephen Biegun in Sweden. However, North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely, after which Kim said the working negotiations with the United States had failed.

Related Topics

Washington Trump Kaesong Pyongyang Singapore Seoul United States Sweden North Korea Kim Jong June October November Border 2018 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

18 minutes ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Customs handles 10m bags, carries out 472 se ..

52 minutes ago

International organizations hail Pakistan’s econ ..

56 minutes ago

DIFC launches new &#039;Innovation License&#039; t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.