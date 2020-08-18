Seoul Calls for Stepping Up Joint Efforts With US to Upgrade Inter-Korean Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young urged the United States on Tuesday to expand the functions of the joint working group on Pyongyang to take the stalled inter-Korean relations to a new level, the Yonhap news agency has reported.

Tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated after Pyongyang cut off communications with its southern neighbor in June and blew up the joint liaison office in the border town of Kaesong. According to Pyongyang, the move was in line with "the mindset of the enraged people" over the campaign by North Korean defectors to send propaganda leaflets across the border.

"I believe we must restart inter-Korean dialogue and push ahead with cooperation in the humanitarian field ... and small-scale trade as the recent stalemate between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S. has protracted," Lee told US Ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris before a closed-door meeting, as quoted by the media outlet.

The minister called the working group's upgrade Version 2.

0, the news agency noted.

Harris, in turn, reiterated Washington's commitment to supporting inter-Korean cooperation "and finding ways to do so through the working group, as this plays an important role in creating a more secure and stable environment."

The US-South Korean working group was established in November 2018 to engage Pyongyang in denuclearization talks. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump expressed their commitment to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during talks in Singapore in June of that year. However, the next negotiations between the two leaders collapsed due to disagreements over the conditions for sanctions relief.

In October 2019, the North Korean delegation led by chief negotiator Kim Myong Gil held working-level denuclearization talks with the US delegation headed by Stephen Biegun in Sweden. However, North Korean diplomats left the meeting's venue prematurely, after which Kim said the working negotiations with the United States had failed.