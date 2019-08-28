Seoul Calls in Japanese Ambassador to Protest Removal of S. Korea From Whitelist - Reports

South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young held a meeting on Wednesday with Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Yasumasa Nagamine to protest the removal of South Korea from a Japanese list of favored trade partners

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) South Korean Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young held a meeting on Wednesday with Japanese Ambassador to Seoul Yasumasa Nagamine to protest the removal of South Korea from a Japanese list of favored trade partners.

Japan has canceled South Korea's status as a preferential trade partner, a move which went into effect earlier in the day, after restricting exports of materials crucial to the South Korean electronics industry in July. Seoul retaliated by scrapping Japan from its trade whitelist, effective beginning in September, and decided against extending the 2016 pact on military intelligence sharing.

"Vice Foreign Minister Cho expressed deep concerns over Japan's implementation of the measure although our government called continuously for the immediate cancellation of it and for joint efforts to find a diplomatic resolution ... [Cho] strongly urged Japan to come out for dialogue and consultations between the two countries with a serious attitude so as to explore a reasonable solution to the issue," the South Korean Foreign Ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news Agency.

Tokyo's decision to impose the restrictions is believed to be related to Japan's preparation for the selling of assets belonging to Japanese companies, ordered by a South Korean court to provide compensations to the victims of forced labor during the Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula from 1910-1945.

Relations between Japan and South Korea soured when the latter's top court ruled earlier this year that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Tokyo views South Korea's claims as unfounded, recalling that Japan paid $500 million to Seoul in 1965 to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries and to finally close the issue of compensation.