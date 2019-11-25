UrduPoint.com
Seoul Calls N.Korea's Artillery Drills Violation Of Military Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 07:11 PM

South Korean authorities condemned on Monday North Korea's artillery drills, calling it a violation of the inter-Korean military agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) South Korean authorities condemned on Monday North Korea's artillery drills, calling it a violation of the inter-Korean military agreement.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had inspected a military unit on the border islet of Changrin off the southwestern coast of the country and ordered drills with live fire.

South Korea expressed regret over this move, saying it violated the agreement between the two states.

"The artillery firing drills that North Korea mentioned are in violation of the Sept. 19 military agreement that the military authorities of the two countries agreed to and that have been fully implemented," the Defense Ministry's spokesperson said, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

In September 2018, the two Koreas signed the Comprehensive Military Agreement, which called, among other things, for reduction of tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang.

