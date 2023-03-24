UrduPoint.com

Seoul Calls On Pyongyang To Settle $80Mln Loan Taken Out In 2007 - Unification Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Seoul Calls on Pyongyang to Settle $80Mln Loan Taken Out in 2007 - Unification Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Seoul has called on Pyongyang to settle the $80 million loan for raw materials supply and light industry production, which the North took out in 2007, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Friday.

"North Korea's behavior is a violation of the Inter-Korean agreement on cooperation in the development of light industry, land resources and the corresponding contract, and also contradicts the practice of international trade," Lee Hyo-jung, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a briefing.

Lee also said that a deadline for the loan repayment was on March 24, and called on the North to "conscientiously" fulfill the contract and settle the remaining amount of the loan and interest.

In 2007, South Korea provided its northern neighbor with raw materials for the production of light industry goods, such as clothing, shoes, soap and others, in the amount of $80 million, the ministry said.

North Korea made only initial payments with goods in 2007 and 2008, and stopped paying the debt, "ignoring" all notifications from Seoul, it added.

Relations between North and South Korea have long been at a stalemate after an opportunity for dialogue faded away in 2018-2019. Both countries have been involved into an arms race, with the North boosting its nuclear weapons program by conducting regular missile launches and the South having closer ties with the United States and other NATO member countries, aimed at deterring Pyongyang.

Related Topics

NATO Loan Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul South Korea United States North Korea March All From Agreement Industry Race Million

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s support for Syria testifies to deep-roo ..

UAE&#039;s support for Syria testifies to deep-rooted relations between two coun ..

8 minutes ago
 UAEFA, FIFA hold coordination meeting on hosting B ..

UAEFA, FIFA hold coordination meeting on hosting Beach Soccer World Cup

38 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup welcomes Ramadan Mobile Cannon for ..

Dubai World Cup welcomes Ramadan Mobile Cannon for cultural showcase

53 minutes ago
 23 horses to compete in Wathba Stallions races in ..

23 horses to compete in Wathba Stallions races in France

53 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED970 million in realty transa ..

Dubai records over AED970 million in realty transactions Friday

1 hour ago
 Emirates to launch first A380 service to Bali

Emirates to launch first A380 service to Bali

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.