Seoul Calls on Pyongyang to Settle $80Mln Loan Taken Out in 2007 - Unification Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Seoul has called on Pyongyang to settle the $80 million loan for raw materials supply and light industry production, which the North took out in 2007, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Friday.

"North Korea's behavior is a violation of the Inter-Korean agreement on cooperation in the development of light industry, land resources and the corresponding contract, and also contradicts the practice of international trade," Lee Hyo-jung, the ministry's deputy spokesperson, told a briefing.

Lee also said that a deadline for the loan repayment was on March 24, and called on the North to "conscientiously" fulfill the contract and settle the remaining amount of the loan and interest.

In 2007, South Korea provided its northern neighbor with raw materials for the production of light industry goods, such as clothing, shoes, soap and others, in the amount of $80 million, the ministry said.

North Korea made only initial payments with goods in 2007 and 2008, and stopped paying the debt, "ignoring" all notifications from Seoul, it added.

Relations between North and South Korea have long been at a stalemate after an opportunity for dialogue faded away in 2018-2019. Both countries have been involved into an arms race, with the North boosting its nuclear weapons program by conducting regular missile launches and the South having closer ties with the United States and other NATO member countries, aimed at deterring Pyongyang.