Seoul Can Continue Pullout From Intelligence Sharing Pact With Tokyo - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) South Korea can proceed with the withdrawal from the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a bilateral intelligence sharing pact with Japan, depending on progress in talks on export with the latter, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday in a report submitted to the National Assembly.

Earlier in December, the Japanese Industry Ministry announced that it would relax restrictions on the export of photoresist, which is a key component in the manufacture of semiconductors, to South Korea.

"Depending on the discussions regarding the removal of export curbs and solutions for the forced labor issue, it is possible to consider reactivating the notification for GSOMIA's termination," the ministry said, as quoted by the state-run Yonhap news agency

The ministry also added that the government would continue to call Tokyo for complete removal of export curbs through dialogue between the trade authorities and through diplomatic channels.

Tensions between Seoul and Tokyo began to rise earlier in July after Japan introduced export restrictions in an apparent response to a South Korean court ruling that ordered Japanese companies Nihon Steel, Fujikoshi Corporation and Mitsui Havy Industries to pay reparations for their use of forced labor during World War II. In particular, Japan introduced stricter customs procedures to over 1,000 export items, many of which are vital to South Korea's technological industry. In response, Seoul threatened to end its participation in the GSOMIA signed in 2016 amid a series of missile launches by North Korea, but eventually halted the move as the countries agreed to negotiate the matter, apparently pressured by the United States to do so.