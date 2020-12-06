UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Cancels New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony Amid Surge In COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 01:40 PM

Seoul Cancels New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony Amid Surge in COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) A traditional New Year bell-ring ceremony will be canceled in the South Korean capital of Seoul, as the country has faced yet another spike in COVID-19 cases, a municipal government official said on Sunday.

"Considering the rapid spread of COVID-19, we have to cancel the year-end bell-ringing ceremony," the official of Seoul's government said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency reported.

The annual ceremony, which takes place at Bosingak Pavilion, will be canceled for the first time since it was established in 1953, after the end of the Korean War.

The media added that additional restrictions were planned to be implemented in the city to prevent public gatherings.

On Friday, the Seoul authorities reduced bus and subway services by 30 percent after 09:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT) to contain the spread of COVID-19.

South Korea has confirmed 631 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from the 583 new infections on Saturday, with total count reaching 37,546, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Related Topics

Seoul North Korea Sunday Media From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

1 hour ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.