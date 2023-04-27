Seoul Completes Project to Enhance Missile Defense Control System - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Seoul has completed a development project to enhance capabilities of its missile defense control system amid Pyongyang's ongoing missile launches, the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, citing the state arms procurement agency.

The South Korean Defense Ministry authorized the development initiative earlier in April, the report said. Under the project, the Korea Theater Missile Operation Cell (KTMO-CELL) was developed. This is a center for missile defense operations that tracks missiles and orders their interception with relevant means.

The South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said that the successful completion of the project shortened times required to process radar information and improve communication between radars and interception systems.

"Through this project, (we) have established a defense system that not only responds immediately to .

.. ballistic missile launches from North Korea and others but also one that actively responds to the increasing ballistic missile threats near the Korean Peninsula and the changes to the operation environment in the future," the DAPA said in a statement, as quoted by the news agency.

The development came after North Korea test-launched the Hwasong-18, its new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, on April 13. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised the test launch. The missile flew approximately 1,000 kilometers (621 miles), reaching an altitude of up to 3,000 kilometers.

North Korea has constantly been conducting ballistic missile launches over the last year. South Korea and its allies see this as act of aggression, while Pyongyang states it has to respond to provocations by Seoul and Washington.