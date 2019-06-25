UrduPoint.com
Seoul Condemns Drone Attack On Saudi Airport By Yemeni Houthi Rebels

Tue 25th June 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The South Korean Foreign Ministry condemned on Tuesday the recent drone attack on the airport in the Saudi city of Abha, staged by the Shia Houthi rebels.

On Sunday, the Houthi rebels targeted the Abha airport with drones, killing at least one person and leaving eight more injured. The Houthis have struck the airport many times this month.

"Our government strongly condemns this attack that threatens the life and safety of civilians and undermines the safety of flights ... Our government expects efforts by the international community, including the United Nations, to peacefully resolve the civil war in Yemen through progress in a political process involving the parties concerned," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels for several years. The Saudi-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

