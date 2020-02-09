UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Considers Skipping Int'l Military Drill Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 09th February 2020 | 05:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) South Korea's armed forces have been reconsidering their participation in an international military exercise in Thailand due to the recent spread of the novel form of coronavirus, the country's officials said on Sunday.

The exercise in question is the 39th Cobra Gold exercise, organized by the US and Thai armed forces, and set to take place on February 26 - March 6.

"But we have been reviewing an option of either skipping the exercise or sending fewer soldiers or weapons," one military official said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

According to another official, the military has presented its opinion to the country's Defense Ministry, which will make a decision in the near future.

On December 31, the Chinese authorities reported to the World Health Organization an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, which was later discovered to have been caused by a new strain of coronavirus, designated as 2019-nCoV. Since then, the virus has been rapidly spreading throughout the world.

At the moment, the number of confirmed cases in South Korea is 24.

Your Thoughts and Comments

