Seoul Court Awards Compensation For N. Korean Defector Over False Spy Charges - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 02:32 PM

A Seoul court ruled on Thursday that a North Korean defector and his family must be compensated over false spy accusations, the Yonhap news agency reported

Yoo Woo-seong, an ethnic Chinese, defected to the south in 2004. In 2013, he was charged with espionage, but was later exonerated. Yoo, his sister and father then filed a lawsuit against the South Korean government.

Yoo Woo-seong, an ethnic Chinese, defected to the south in 2004. In 2013, he was charged with espionage, but was later exonerated. Yoo, his sister and father then filed a lawsuit against the South Korean government.

The Seoul Central District Court ordered on Thursday that the government pay 120 million won ($108,000) to Yoo, 80 million won to his sister and 30 million won to his father in compensation.

Following the ruling, Yoo said that those responsible for the fabricated spy case had not been "properly punished." He added that preventing similar cases from happening in the future was far more important than winning compensation, according to the agency.

More Stories From World

