Seoul Court Rejects Second Request To Extend Yoon Detention
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A Seoul court rejected a second request Saturday to extend the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed attempt to declare martial law, putting pressure on prosecutors to quickly indict him.
Yoon was arrested last week on insurrection charges, becoming the first sitting South Korean head of state to be detained in a criminal probe.
His December 3 martial law decree only lasted about six hours before it was voted down by lawmakers, but it still managed to plunge South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.
The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday turned down a request for a detention extension, prosecutors said in a brief statement.
This follows a ruling by the same court a day earlier when a judge stated it was "difficult to find sufficient grounds" to grant an extension.
Prosecutors had planned to keep the disgraced leader in custody until February 6 for questioning before formally indicting him, but that plan will now need to be adjusted.
"With the court's rejection of the extension, prosecutors must now work quickly to formally indict Yoon to keep him behind bars," Yoo Jung-hoon, an attorney and political commentator, told AFP.
Yoon has refused to cooperate with the criminal probe, with his legal defence team arguing investigators lack legal authority.
The suspended president is also facing a separate hearing in the Constitutional Court which, if it upholds his impeachment, would officially remove him from office.
An election would then have to be held within 60 days.
Recent Stories
Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control
PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition
Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers
Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia
“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies
Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies
Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..
Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt
More Stories From World
-
Crawford wins Kitzbuehel downhill for maiden World Cup victory, Odermatt sixth2 minutes ago
-
'Best honeymoon ever': Keys hails reluctant husband-coach after Slam win2 minutes ago
-
Seoul court rejects second request to extend Yoon detention2 minutes ago
-
S. African peacekeepers killed as fighting rages in DRC2 minutes ago
-
3 South African soldiers killed, 18 injured in DR Congo: sources3 minutes ago
-
Brignone wins Garmisch downhill, Vonn out of luck3 minutes ago
-
Spanish police say detain fugitive wanted over 2023 Brussels 'terrorist attack'3 minutes ago
-
Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers26 minutes ago
-
Crawford wins Kitzbuehel downhill for maiden World Cup victory, Odermatt sixth43 minutes ago
-
British Museum says partly closed after fired contractor 'shut down' IT systems53 minutes ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Keys stuns Sabalenka in thriller to win Australian Open2 hours ago