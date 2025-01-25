Open Menu

Seoul Court Rejects Second Request To Extend Yoon Detention

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Seoul court rejects second request to extend Yoon detention

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) A Seoul court rejected a second request Saturday to extend the detention of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed attempt to declare martial law, putting pressure on prosecutors to quickly indict him.

Yoon was arrested last week on insurrection charges, becoming the first sitting South Korean head of state to be detained in a criminal probe.

His December 3 martial law decree only lasted about six hours before it was voted down by lawmakers, but it still managed to plunge South Korea into its worst political crisis in decades.

The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday turned down a request for a detention extension, prosecutors said in a brief statement.

This follows a ruling by the same court a day earlier when a judge stated it was "difficult to find sufficient grounds" to grant an extension.

Prosecutors had planned to keep the disgraced leader in custody until February 6 for questioning before formally indicting him, but that plan will now need to be adjusted.

"With the court's rejection of the extension, prosecutors must now work quickly to formally indict Yoon to keep him behind bars," Yoo Jung-hoon, an attorney and political commentator, told AFP.

Yoon has refused to cooperate with the criminal probe, with his legal defence team arguing investigators lack legal authority.

The suspended president is also facing a separate hearing in the Constitutional Court which, if it upholds his impeachment, would officially remove him from office.

An election would then have to be held within 60 days.

Recent Stories

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 minutes ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

17 minutes ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

17 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festiv ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Al Hosn Festival

18 minutes ago
 Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

Hamas releases four more Israeli female soldiers

26 minutes ago
 Qatar reiterates its support for international eff ..

Qatar reiterates its support for international efforts to resolve Russian-Ukrain ..

33 minutes ago
MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious ..

MBZUH discusses cooperation with Islamic Religious Council of Malaysia

33 minutes ago
 “Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s te ..

“Abida Parveen perfectly fine,”: Singer’s team clarifies

35 minutes ago
 Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2n ..

Pakistan bowled out for 154 in first innings of 2nd Test against West Indies

46 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to t ..

Kubra Khan, Gohar Rasheed officially announce to tie the knot

58 minutes ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: 100 trucks carrying 1,442 tonnes of UAE aid enter ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negot ..

Imran Khan sets conditions for next round of negotiations with govt

1 hour ago

More Stories From World