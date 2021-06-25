Seoul Court Rules Against Netflix in Network Fee Dispute With National Provider - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) A South Korean court dismissed a request from Netflix to exempt the US-based streaming giant from paying network usage fees to a national internet provider, Yonhap reported Friday.

The court also dismissed Netflix's claim that it is under no obligation to negotiate the matter with SK Broadband Inc.

"This decision clearly confirms by law that Netflix needs to pay network usage fees to SK Broadband," the internet service provider said in a statement, cited by Yonhap.

The media added that the streaming service was reviewing the court's decision.