Seoul Court Strikes Down Arrest Warrant Request For Former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:57 PM

Seoul Court Strikes Down Arrest Warrant Request for former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk

The Seoul Eastern District Court has refused to issue an arrest warrant for former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Seoul Eastern District Court has refused to issue an arrest warrant for former South Korean Justice Minister Cho Kuk.

In October, the prosecution arrested Cho's wife, Chung Kyung-sim, on separate charges of corruption, violations of capital market law, and destruction of evidence. On Monday, the prosecution asked for an arrest warrant for Cho himself for alleged abuse of power in connection with him ending a bribery investigation into a former mayor of the city of Busan.

"The nature of the offense in this case is not good, but considering the suspect's testimony and attitude during the hearing, and the fact that his spouse is currently under arrest and on trial for a different case, it is difficult to determine that the gravity of the offense warrants his arrest," Judge Kwon Deok-jin said as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

The Blue House's office of the senior secretary for civil affairs has accepted the ruling, according to Ko Min-jung, the spokesman for the South Korean president.

Cho stepped down as justice minister in October as his position became untenable following the opening of investigations into the bribery case.

