Seoul Covered in Thick Cloud of Fine Dust for Second Consecutive Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) The concentration of fine dust particles continues to surge in the Seoul metropolitan area for the second straight day, forcing local authorities to announce fine dust alerts, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the concentration of PM2.5, dust particles that have a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, rose to 118 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, 106 micrograms in Incheon and 90 micrograms in the Gyeonggi Province. Weather authorities classify anything above 76 micrograms per cubic meter as "very bad."

Yonhap also added that PM10 concentrations also rose to 170 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, 155 in Gyeonggi and 144 in Incheon. PM10 levels above 81 are categorized as "bad."

The surge was reportedly caused by the influx of Chinese smog over the Korean Peninsula and forced local governments to issue ultrafine and fine dust advisories.

Thick fine dust concentrations are expected to disappear by night, the Korea Meteorological Administration said, as cited by the news outlet.

Municipal authorities have urged citizens to wear face masks while outdoors, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular problems to stay home. Seoul authorities introduced a number of measures to reduce the level of pollution in the capital, including an alternate no-driving day system for vehicles owned by public institutions and civil servants, and a ban on using grade 5 emission vehicles. On Wednesday, only public vehicles with odd-numbered license plates are allowed on the roads.