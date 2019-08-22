Seoul Decides to End Intelligence Sharing Pact With Tokyo Amid Trade Dispute - Reports

South Korea said Thursday it had decided to withdraw from an agreement on sharing military intelligence with Tokyo amid escalating trade dispute, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) South Korea said Thursday it had decided to withdraw from an agreement on sharing military intelligence with Tokyo amid escalating trade dispute, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.

The two countries have argued over the 2018 decision of the Supreme Court of South Korea suggesting that Japanese companies should compensate Korean workers over forced labor in the first half of the 20th century.

Japan then decided to limit some exports to South Korea and scrap Seoul from its white list of preferred trading partners.