Seoul demands 'immediate withdrawal' of North Korean troops in Russia

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) South Korea summoned the Russian ambassador Monday to criticise Pyongyang's decision to send thousands of soldiers to support Moscow's war in Ukraine, the foreign ministry said, calling for their immediate withdrawal.

About 1,500 North Korean special forces soldiers are already in Russia acclimatising and likely to head to the front lines after, Seoul's spy agency said Friday, with additional troops set to depart soon, Pyongyang's first such deployment overseas.

Seoul expressed its "grave concerns regarding North Korea's recent dispatch of troops to Russia and strongly urged the immediate withdrawal of North Korean forces", vice foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun told Russian ambassador Georgiy Zinoviev.

Seoul's spy agency released detailed satellite images showing the first batch of 1,500 North Korean special forces from the elite "Storm Corps" had arrived in Vladivostok on Russian military vessels.