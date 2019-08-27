Seoul Denies Reneging on Pacts With Tokyo Amid Escalating Trade Row - Foreign Ministry

South Korea rejected on Tuesday a claim by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that it was going back on past promises, with the Foreign Ministry blaming the new low in their ties on Tokyo

Abe criticized South Korea on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Monday for allegedly breaking promises it made under their 1965 pact, which normalized relations between the two countries after decades of Japan's colonial rule.

"We can never accept such a claim. It is Japan who has continued to take unilateral economic retaliation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Kim In-chul was quoted as saying at a briefing by South Korea's Yonhap news Agency.

Japan said it was canceling South Korea's status as preferential trade partner starting Wednesday after restricting exports of materials crucial to the South Korean electronics industry in July. Seoul retaliated by scrapping Japan from its trade whitelist, effective September, and tore up the 2016 pact on military intelligence sharing.