Open Menu

Seoul Denies Report Tokyo Soliciting Support For NPP Water Release Plan At Summit With US

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Seoul Denies Report Tokyo Soliciting Support for NPP Water Release Plan at Summit With US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Tuesday refuted reports that Tokyo had insisted on including support for its Fukushima water release plan in a joint statement of an upcoming trilateral summit of the United States with Japan and South Korea,

Earlier in the day, South Korea's newspaper Chosun Ibo reported that Japan seeks public support from South Korea and the US in its plan for a water release from Fukushima nuclear power plant. The media outlet wrote that Japanese officials were trying to persuade their counterparts to include their support for the plan in the joint statement.

"It is completely untrue," the ministry's deputy spokeswoman, Ahn Eun-ju, told in a briefing, as quoted by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. She added that the three countries were coordinating closely so that all released documents were "in line with the purpose of the summit.

"

On Monday, Japan's Asahi Shimbun daily reported that Tokyo plans to start releasing radioactive water from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant into waters of the Pacific Ocean as soon as late August.

The summit between South Korea, the United States and Japan is scheduled for August 18 and is expected to be held in Camp David, located about 60 miles from the US presidential retreat near Washington D.C. This will be the first time the countries' leaders meet outside of a framework of a multilateral event.

At the summit, US President Joe Biden, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and their Japanese counterpart, Fumio Kishida, are expected to discuss economic and security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Related Topics

Water Washington Nuclear Fukushima Tokyo David Japan South Korea United States North Korea August Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

15 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

15 minutes ago
 DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

60 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

1 hour ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

1 hour ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

2 hours ago
DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

2 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

3 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago

More Stories From World