Seoul Donates $4.5Mln, Food Aid To Strengthen Humanitarian Response In N. Korea - WFP

Seoul Donates $4.5Mln, Food Aid to Strengthen Humanitarian Response in N. Korea - WFP

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) South Korea donated $4.5 million in cash and provided food aid to help meet humanitarian needs of people facing hunger in North Korea following the lowest food crop production in a decade, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The United Nations World Food Program (WFP) today sincerely thanked the Republic of Korea for a landmark donation of 50,000 metric tons of rice and US$4.5 million in cash for the humanitarian response to food needs in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)," the release said.

The WFP said in the release that more than 300,000 metric tons of food with a value of $275 million are still required to assist people in North Korea affected by crop losses.

In May, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization and the WFP published a joint report concluding that over 10 million people in North Korea, or 40 percent of the country's population, suffered from severe food shortages. The limited supply of agricultural inputs in 2018 following the worst harvest in ten years and international sanctions were listed as the causes for the shortages.

The report stressed the need to provide North Korea with diversified food kits, as well as various watering and transportation equipment in order to prevent new crop failures.

In February, North Korea asked international humanitarian organizations for aid in amid nationwide food shortages provoked by low crop production and tightened food rationing.

