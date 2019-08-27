UrduPoint.com
Seoul Endorses Intelligence Pact With Bangkok After Ending Such Deal With Japan - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:41 PM

The South Korean government on Tuesday approved the signing of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Thailand to boost bilateral defense cooperation after scrapping a similar agreement with Japan, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) The South Korean government on Tuesday approved the signing of a military intelligence-sharing pact with Thailand to boost bilateral defense cooperation after scrapping a similar agreement with Japan, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, the cabinet approved the deal at a meeting chaired by South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon.

The pact is aimed at creating a framework to exchange classified military information between the two countries.

South Korea has so far signed the so-called General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with 21 countries, including the United States and Japan. However, last week, Seoul announced that it would not renew the GSOMIA with Tokyo, which expires in November. The decision was made amid the ongoing trade row between the two countries.

