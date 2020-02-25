UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Expecting Several Summits Of Russian, S. Korean Leaders In 2020 - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Seoul Expecting Several Summits of Russian, S. Korean Leaders in 2020 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Seoul is expecting several summits between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout this year, but the sides are still discussing the dates of  potential visits, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said on Tuesday.

"I think that this year we will have several summits between our presidents. At the moment, our governments are closely consulting and discussing to set dates for mutual visits by our president and President Moon," Lee told reporters at a reception of the South Korean Embassy in Moscow.

The diplomat noted that South Korea's representative had discussed Putin's possible visit to the Asian country with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, but consultations to set the date were still ongoing.

Commenting on reports by South Korean newspaper Asia business Daily that Moon might attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok, Lee remarked that he could not say with certainty if the South Korean president would be able to make an appearance.

"But I can say that our president is very interested in expanding practical cooperation between South Korea and Russia's Far East," the ambassador said.

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Vladivostok Seoul South Korea North Korea Asia

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death of ..

23 minutes ago

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

52 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

1 hour ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.