Seoul Expecting Several Summits of Russian, S. Korean Leaders in 2020 - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) Seoul is expecting several summits between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Russian President Vladimir Putin throughout this year, but the sides are still discussing the dates of potential visits, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said on Tuesday.

"I think that this year we will have several summits between our presidents. At the moment, our governments are closely consulting and discussing to set dates for mutual visits by our president and President Moon," Lee told reporters at a reception of the South Korean Embassy in Moscow.

The diplomat noted that South Korea's representative had discussed Putin's possible visit to the Asian country with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, but consultations to set the date were still ongoing.

Commenting on reports by South Korean newspaper Asia business Daily that Moon might attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok, Lee remarked that he could not say with certainty if the South Korean president would be able to make an appearance.

"But I can say that our president is very interested in expanding practical cooperation between South Korea and Russia's Far East," the ambassador said.