Seoul Expects Putin to Visit South Korea in Near Future - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) OSCOW, September 12 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - South Korea is expecting Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Seoul soon, to discuss the bilateral relations and the development of cooperation in various fields, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae told Sputnik Thursday.

"We expect that President Vladimir Putin will be able to visit South Korea in the foreseeable future. I am quite sure that his visit to South Korea will give a big impetus to enhancement and expansion of cooperation between South Korea and Russia," the diplomat said.