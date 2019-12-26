UrduPoint.com
Seoul Expresses Regret As Japanese Official Interrupts South Korean President At Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The South Korean Foreign Ministry on Thursday voiced regrets to Tokyo following South Korean President Moon Jae-in being interrupted by a Japanese official while delivering his opening remarks at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in China.

According to the South Korean Yonhap news agency, the incident took place on Tuesday, when the official interrupted Moon to ask journalists to leave the conference room during the summit in the Chinese city of Chengdu. The official was reportedly criticized for committing diplomatic discourtesy.

"Related to that matter, (the ministry) expressed strong regrets to Japan through a diplomatic channel," an official from the South Korean Foreign Ministry told reporters on the condition of anonymity, as quoted by Yonhap.

Tokyo claims that the incident was unintentional, and has promised to respond after looking into the matter, according to the foreign ministry official.

Earlier this week, Abe, Moon and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met in China's Chengdu to discuss trilateral cooperation and the current situation in Southeastern Asia and other key regions. During the summit, Moon and Abe had their first bilateral meeting in 15 months amid the ongoing trade row between Tokyo and Seoul.

