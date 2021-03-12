Seoul Extends UK Air Travel Ban Through April 1 - Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) South Korea renewed its suspension of flights with the United Kingdom due to the new variant of COVID-19 virus, the Embassy of South Korea in London said Friday

The measure was initially imposed last December and repeatedly extended since.

"The Government of the Republic of Korea has announced that direct flights from the UK to South Korea are temporarily�suspended until 1 April 2021", the embassy said in its statement.

The embassy also said its suspension of visas issuance will remain in place.

All people arriving in South Korea from the UK are expected to undergo the enhanced screenings and have negative PCR test no older than 72 hours.

The more contagious UK COVID-19 variant, called VUI-202012/01, was found last December. It has been linked to a higher incidence of infection rates in the UK and other countries. The discovery prompted numerous countries to halt flights to and from the UK.