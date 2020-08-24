UrduPoint.com
Seoul Eyes Signing Memorandum In Military Sphere With Moscow During Putin's Visit- Attache

Seoul expects to sign a memorandum of understanding in the military sphere with Russia during a visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin which Seoul expects later this year, Kim Young Wook, air attache at the South Korean embassy in Russia, told Sputnik

Earlier in the week, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said that Seoul hoped that Putin would pay a visit to South Korea by the end of the year and that and the countries were engaged in consultations on organizing the visit.

"If Vladimir Putin comes to our country we can expand the spectrum of cooperation. In our military sphere, we are negotiating a memorandum, MoU [Memorandum of understanding]. if Vladimir Putin can visit our country, we can sign the MoU in the military sphere between South Korea and Russia," Kim said on the sidelines of the defense industry forum Army 2020 near Moscow.

According to the air attache, the talks on the MoU will move from negotiations on the lower level to the upper-level consultations.�

"And then ministry of defense of Russia and Korea will have this memorandum," he said.

Kim noted that this year South Korea and Russia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations. Modern relations between the two nations started on September 30, 1990.

Yet, due to coronavirus pandemic and linked restrictions, South Korea did not have a chance to send a large delegation to Russia in recent months, according to the official.

