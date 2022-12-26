UrduPoint.com

Seoul Fires Warning Shots As North Korean Drones Cross Inter-Korean Border - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2022 | 01:20 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2022) South Korea fired warning shots after North Korean drones crossed the inter-Korean border without Seoul's permission, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported, citing South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to belong to North Korea had trespassed across the inter-Korean border without Seoul's permission.

South Korea, in response, deployed fighter jets, choppers and other assets to shoot them down.

According to the South Korean military, the drones crossed Military Demarcation Line separating the two Koreas and were spotted in those areas in Gimpo, Ganghwa Island and Paju.

This resulted in the temporary suspension of civilian flights at Incheon and Gipmho airports from 07:08 to 08:10 GMT)

South Korea last reported seeing North Korean drones south of the inter-Korean border in 2014 and 2017.

