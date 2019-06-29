UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Food For Trump As Moon Serves Up US Steak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 07:18 PM

Seoul food for Trump as Moon serves up US steak

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in sought to appeal to Donald Trump's personal preferences on Saturday with a US steak dinner and a guest list including a star woman golfer

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :South Korea's President Moon Jae-in sought to appeal to Donald Trump's personal preferences on Saturday with a US steak dinner and a guest list including a star woman golfer.

The US president is known for his love of the sport and his simple culinary tastes -- he likes his meat well-done.

In the past he has bonded with Shinzo Abe, the conservative prime minister of South Korea's neighbour Japan -- who Trump has regularly described as his friend -- over burgers and several rounds on the course.

The relationship between Trump and Moon -- also the leader of a country in a security alliance with the US, but a somewhat reserved former human rights lawyer -- is nothing like as close.

But as Trump arrived in Seoul ahead of a trip to the Demilitarized Zone Sunday and a possible third meeting with the North's Kim Jong Un, the South's presidential Blue House appeared to have crafted a dinner to appeal to the guest of honour's particular tastes.

The main dish was a sirloin steak made of US beef, accompanied by bulgogi sauce, pickled garlic leaves and other side dishes.

And as well as the 12 cold Korean starters on the official menu -- among them steamed sea urchin with tofu, and pan-fried mung beans -- mini-hamburgers were served, Blue House officials said.

Serving western-style food along with Korean dishes symbolised the "collaboration and harmony" between the South and the US, Seoul's presidential office said.

When Trump last visited in 2017, the Blue House prepared a menu infused with "local, traditional flavour" and featuring a beef rib dish accompanied by a gravy using a 360-year-old soy sauce.

Then, Seoul also sought to score a diplomatic point by featuring a prawn caught in the waters off Dokdo, disputed islands controlled by the South but claimed by Japan.

In another diplomatic jab, Moon's office invited a former wartime sex slave for Japanese soldiers to that state dinner, leading Tokyo to call the move "inappropriate".

This time the guests at the meal -- eaten in a traditional-style building in the grounds of the presidential complex in Seoul -- included retired star golfer Pak Se-ri, who has five majors to her name.

Trump spoke at length with her, saying at one point: "She's gonna be my partner." South Korea dominates the women's game globally -- and Trump highlighted the success of the country's players when he spoke to its parliament two years ago.

Sparkling water was provided as Trump does not drink, the Blue House said, and a separate Kosher meal was provided for his daughter and advisor Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, who are Jewish.

Also among the guests were members of K-pop band EXO -- Ivanka's children are known to be fans -- who handed the President and his daughter signed albums.

Trump is known to enjoy fast food. But Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic academy, said that had the meal been a more formal occasion such as a full state banquet, serving burgers as the main dish would be "improper in any diplomatic setting".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Parliament Trump Tokyo Seoul Alliance Japan South Korea Kim Jong Women Sunday 2017 National University Jew Love

Recent Stories

Govt to go tough on money laundering by plugging s ..

44 seconds ago

India World Cup 'away' shirt prompts scorn

45 seconds ago

India abandons search for eighth climber on Himala ..

48 seconds ago

Sea-Watch captain faces jail time for entering Ita ..

51 seconds ago

ATP should have say over 'unfair' Wimbledon seedin ..

6 minutes ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA result

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.