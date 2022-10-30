UrduPoint.com

Seoul Halloween Stampede Death Toll Approaching 150 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 30, 2022 | 05:30 AM

Seoul Halloween Stampede Death Toll Approaching 150 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The death toll from the stampede that occurred during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon district of Seoul has gone up to 149, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reports citing fire authorities.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Itaewon nightlife district in the South Korean capital on Saturday, according to Yonhap. The stampede occurred in a narrow downhill alley near Hamilton Hotel.

Fire authorities said on Sunday that a total of 149 people, including two foreigners, had been confirmed dead, while 76 others were injured, 19 of them seriously (the majority being people in their 20s).

About 270 reports of missing people had been received by the city authorities as of Sunday, following the deadly stampede, according to Yonhap.

Earlier, South Korean fire authorities said that 146 people were killed and 150 others were injured in the stampede, which started at around 10:22 p.m. local time (13:22 GMT) on Saturday as crowds of people were gathering for Halloween parties in the Itaewon area. The exact cause of the stampede is under investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Hotel Hamilton Seoul North Korea Sunday From P

Recent Stories

RugbyU: English Premiership table

RugbyU: English Premiership table

5 hours ago
 All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

All Blacks edge past Japan in Tokyo

5 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

5 hours ago
 Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter ..

Man City go top, Brighton hammer Chelsea on Potter's return

5 hours ago
 EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive A ..

EU Backs UN-Led Efforts to Keep Grain Deal Alive After Russia's Suspension - Spo ..

5 hours ago
 At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

At least 120 killed in Halloween crush in Seoul

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.