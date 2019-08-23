UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Has Right To Decide Whether To Keep Exchanging Information With Tokyo - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan 14 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 07:23 PM

Seoul Has Right to Decide Whether to Keep Exchanging Information With Tokyo - Beijing

South Korea has the right to decide whether to continue exchanging intelligence with Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) South Korea has the right to decide whether to continue exchanging intelligence with Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

On Thursday, Seoul announced the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which had previously been renewed annually. Japan issued an official protest in response, claiming its partner's decision to be a "misread" of the regional security environment.

"We have payed attention to the decision of South Korea and think that beginning and ending of any cooperation in the military sphere and the area of security is an independent right of a sovereign country," Geng said.

He added that bilateral agreements must support regional peace and stability, and also the Korean peace process, without hurting third parties.

Relations between Japan and South Korea soured after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the agreement the two countries signed in 1965 had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

The GSOMIA, signed in 2016, allowed both countries to directly exchange classified information, bypassing Washington, which previously acted as a middle man between the two Asian nations.

Related Topics

Protest Exchange China Washington Man Seoul Japan South Korea 2016 World War All Agreement Top Asia Court

Recent Stories

Deputy Commissioner for resolving perennial issue ..

6 minutes ago

England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

6 minutes ago

DGTO disposes off appeals of United Group against ..

6 minutes ago

Germany-Russia Trade Slid 3.5% to $33Bln in 2019 A ..

6 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

6 minutes ago

NKATI elects EC members unopposed

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.