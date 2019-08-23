Seoul Has Right to Decide Whether to Keep Exchanging Information With Tokyo - Beijing

South Korea has the right to decide whether to continue exchanging intelligence with Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) South Korea has the right to decide whether to continue exchanging intelligence with Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday.

On Thursday, Seoul announced the termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which had previously been renewed annually. Japan issued an official protest in response, claiming its partner's decision to be a "misread" of the regional security environment.

"We have payed attention to the decision of South Korea and think that beginning and ending of any cooperation in the military sphere and the area of security is an independent right of a sovereign country," Geng said.

He added that bilateral agreements must support regional peace and stability, and also the Korean peace process, without hurting third parties.

Relations between Japan and South Korea soured after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the agreement the two countries signed in 1965 had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

The GSOMIA, signed in 2016, allowed both countries to directly exchange classified information, bypassing Washington, which previously acted as a middle man between the two Asian nations.