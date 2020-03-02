UrduPoint.com
Seoul Holds High-Level Security Meeting Over Launch Of Projectiles By N. Korea - Reports

Seoul Holds High-Level Security Meeting Over Launch of Projectiles by N. Korea - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) South Korean presidential office on Monday convened an emergency meeting involving security-related ministers to discuss the latest launches of unidentified projectiles by North Korea, media reported.

Earlier in the day, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that Pyongyang had fired two unidentified projectiles from the region near the city of Wonsan into the Sea of Japan following a months-long hiatus.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the meeting was chaired by Chung Eui-yong, the director of national security at the presidential office. Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon were among the attendees.

The ministers expressed strong concern about the continued firing of projectiles by North Korea.

According to the South Korean military, the projectiles flew 240 kilometers (150 miles) at a maximum altitude of 35 kilometers (21 miles).

