Seoul Hopes 3rd Trump-Kim Meeting to Become 'Turning Point' in Denuclearization - Ministry

Seoul hopes that the third summit of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will serve as a "turning point" in the dialogue on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and also further promote inter-Korean ties, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Seoul hopes that the third summit of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will serve as a "turning point" in the dialogue on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and also further promote inter-Korean ties, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Monday.

On Saturday, Trump met with Kim in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas and held an hour-long talk in private inside the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the zone. Trump even briefly stepped over the demarcation line into North Korean soil, becoming the first US president to do so. The two leaders also met South Korean President Moon Jae-in briefly.

"We hope that yesterday's historic Panmunjom meeting among the leaders of South Korea, North Korea and the U.S. will serve as a turning point in efforts on denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry's spokesman, Lee Sang-min, said at a briefing as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

Kim and Trump have been engaged in talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula for months. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment for the denuclearization during their landmark bilateral meeting in Singapore. The second round of talks, held in February in Vietnam, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.

