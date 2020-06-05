UrduPoint.com
Seoul Hopes For Putin's Visit This Year, Consultations Underway - Ambassador To Russia

Seoul hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit South Korea this year, and close consultations on its organization are already underway, South Korean Ambassador in Moscow Lee Sok-bae said in an interview with Russian agencies

"Our government hopes that President Vladimir Putin's visit to the Republic of Korea will take place this year, and our countries are conducting close consultations via diplomatic channels on the organization of this visit," he said, expressing hope that the situation with COVID-19 left behind and mutual exchanges of the leaders' visits will continue.

The ambassador recalled that Russia and South Korea celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2020.

"Given the significance of this anniversary for both countries, we expect President Vladimir Putin's visit to our country to give impetus to raising Korean-Russian relations to a higher level," he added.

