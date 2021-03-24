UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Hopes For Russia's Assistance To Promote Peace On Korean Peninsula

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 01:57 PM

Seoul Hopes for Russia's Assistance to Promote Peace on Korean Peninsula

South Korea hopes for Russia's assistance as it will keep doing everything possible to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) South Korea hopes for Russia's assistance as it will keep doing everything possible to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Wednesday.

"As strategic partners, [South] Korea and Russia have been together pursuing the path toward establishing eternal peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean government will keep making every effort to promote the peace process on the Korean Peninsula. In this regard, we hope for continued support and assistance of the government and the citizens of the Russian Federation," Chung said at a ceremony marking the beginning of the year of mutual exchanges.

Related Topics

Russia South Korea Government

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes Pakistan Will Keep Actively Engaging ..

1 minute ago

Two workers killed as factory gutted

1 minute ago

Myanmar junta frees 600 detainees including AP pho ..

3 minutes ago

Gilgit-Baltistan set to play role in country's dev ..

3 minutes ago

European stocks drop at open 24 march 2021

3 minutes ago

Lina Khan to be nominated to lead US Federal Trade ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.