South Korea hopes for Russia's assistance as it will keep doing everything possible to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Wednesday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) South Korea hopes for Russia's assistance as it will keep doing everything possible to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Wednesday.

"As strategic partners, [South] Korea and Russia have been together pursuing the path toward establishing eternal peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean government will keep making every effort to promote the peace process on the Korean Peninsula. In this regard, we hope for continued support and assistance of the government and the citizens of the Russian Federation," Chung said at a ceremony marking the beginning of the year of mutual exchanges.