UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Hopes Putin's Visit To S.Korea Takes Place In Near Future - Ambassador To Russia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:36 PM

Seoul Hopes Putin's Visit to S.Korea Takes Place in Near Future - Ambassador to Russia

Seoul hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit South Korea soon, the exact date will be determined through diplomatic channels, South Korea's Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) Seoul hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit South Korea soon, the exact date will be determined through diplomatic channels, South Korea's Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said Wednesday.

"We hope that President Putin's visit will take place in the near future. Regarding the specific date for President Putin's visit, the two sides will consult through diplomatic channels to agree on dates, taking into account the diplomatic schedule of the two leaders," the diplomat said in an interview with Russian media.

Related Topics

Russia Visit Vladimir Putin Seoul South Korea Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches first b ..

8 minutes ago

Saudi to announce oil attacks findings as US weigh ..

2 minutes ago

EU's Barnier delivers stark warning on future UK t ..

2 minutes ago

Niger, China launch oil pipeline project crossing ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to give cosmonauts guns to fend off animals ..

3 minutes ago

Over 400 patients treated in anti-dengue awareness ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.