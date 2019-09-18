Seoul Hopes Putin's Visit To S.Korea Takes Place In Near Future - Ambassador To Russia
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:36 PM
Seoul hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit South Korea soon, the exact date will be determined through diplomatic channels, South Korea's Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said Wednesday
"We hope that President Putin's visit will take place in the near future. Regarding the specific date for President Putin's visit, the two sides will consult through diplomatic channels to agree on dates, taking into account the diplomatic schedule of the two leaders," the diplomat said in an interview with Russian media.