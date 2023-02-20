Seoul Imposes Additional Sanctions on Those Promoting North Korean Missile Program

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) South Korea has imposed additional sanctions against four individuals and five institutions promoting the North Korean missile program and Pyongyang's evasion of restrictions, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

North Korea performed a sudden launch of the Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday and the firing of two projectiles of a super-large multiple launch rocket system on Monday.

"The sanctions are being imposed within the shortest period of time after North Korea's provocation," a statement read.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said that the sanctions were imposed against four individuals including Ri Song-un, the former economic and commercial counselor at the North Korean Embassy in Mongolia, and Vladlen Amtchentsev, a Russian-born South African citizen.

Amtchentsev was sanctioned by the United States in 2018 for being involved with a company that allegedly supplied diesel fuel and mazut to North Korea. Seoul also believes he has links to Transatlantic Partners Pte. Ltd. and Velmur Management, both facing South Korean sanctions.

The development come amid the recently growing tensions between North Korean and South Korea with both sides accusing each other of escalating the situation. South Korea blames North Korea for developing its missile program, while North Korea views military exercises performed by Seoul alone and the joint ones with its allies as a threat.