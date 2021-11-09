Seoul Interested in Trilateral Cooperation With Moscow, Pyongyang - Russian Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) South Korea is interested in implementing trilateral cooperation projects in the Russia-South Korea-North Korea format, including the Trans-Korea railroad and the Trans-Korea gas pipeline, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East Alexei Chekunkov said in an interview with Sputnik.

It was reported earlier that North Korea is negotiating the resumption of railroad services with China and Russia.

"In general, the Korean partners regularly raised issues related to trilateral cooperation in the Russia-South Korea-North Korea format. They expressed interest in the implementation of projects as the Trans-Korean railroad, the Trans-Korea gas pipeline and electricity transmission lines," Chekunkov said.

Seoul expressed "regret" about the sanctions that "impede the implementation" of joint projects, according to the minister, who paid a working visit to South Korea last week.

"(South Korean partners) share our belief that after the pandemic, effort should be made to implement projects that can give an impetus to the economic development of the North and bring the economies of our countries as close as possible," Chekunkov concluded.