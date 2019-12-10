Seoul Issues Dust Advisory as Concentration of Particulates in Air Soars - Reports

The concentration of ultrafine dust in the air rose to "very bad" levels on Tuesday across the Korean Peninsula, including the Seoul metropolitan area, forcing local governments to announce fine dust alerts, South Korean media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The concentration of ultrafine dust in the air rose to "very bad" levels on Tuesday across the Korean Peninsula, including the Seoul metropolitan area, forcing local governments to announce fine dust alerts, South Korean media reported.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the concentration of PM2.5, particular matter that has a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers, rose to 98 micrograms per cubic meter in Seoul, 101 micrograms in Incheon and 88 micrograms in the Gyeonggi Province. Weather authorities classify anything above 76 micrograms per cubic meter as "very bad."�

The surge was reportedly caused by the influx of Chinese smog over the peninsula.

Dust concentrations are expected to remain high through Wednesday, with daily temperatures forecast to rise considerably, the Air Quality Forecasting Center said, as cited by Yonhap.

Municipal authorities urged citizens to wear face masks while outdoors, and those with respiratory or cardiovascular problems to stay home, as ultrafine dust particles could weaken their immune system. Seoul authorities introduced a number of measures to reduce the level of pollution in the capital, including an alternate no-driving day system for vehicles owned by public institutions and civil servants, and a ban on using grade 5 emission vehicles throughout the day.