Seoul Limits Satellite-Related Supplies Via Third Countries to N.Korea - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The South Korean government has limited supplies of 77 items necessary for satellite development via third countries to North Korea amid the country's active development of nuclear and missile programs, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The list of goods and materials under the ban includes satellite orientation control devices, solar panels, antennas and navigation systems.

Seoul said that the measure was aimed at preventing Pyongyang from obtaining materials needed for building satellites in violation of the sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council.

South Korea is also trying to draw the attention of the international community to the necessity of preventing North Korea from getting such strategic materials, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said, adding that Seoul had already shared the list with other countries so that they could use it to control their export to Pyongyang.

In December 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he had instructed the relevant authorities to complete the country's first surveillance satellite and carrier rocket in the nearest future and launch them. Pyongyang said the satellite's development was to be finished by April 2023.