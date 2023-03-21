UrduPoint.com

Seoul Limits Satellite-Related Supplies Via Third Countries To N.Korea - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Seoul Limits Satellite-Related Supplies Via Third Countries to N.Korea - Foreign Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) The South Korean government has limited supplies of 77 items necessary for satellite development via third countries to North Korea amid the country's active development of nuclear and missile programs, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The list of goods and materials under the ban includes satellite orientation control devices, solar panels, antennas and navigation systems.

Seoul said that the measure was aimed at preventing Pyongyang from obtaining materials needed for building satellites in violation of the sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council.

South Korea is also trying to draw the attention of the international community to the necessity of preventing North Korea from getting such strategic materials, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said, adding that Seoul had already shared the list with other countries so that they could use it to control their export to Pyongyang.

In December 2022, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he had instructed the relevant authorities to complete the country's first surveillance satellite and carrier rocket in the nearest future and launch them. Pyongyang said the satellite's development was to be finished by April 2023.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul North Korea Kim Jong April December From Government Satellites

Recent Stories

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

13 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

13 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

28 minutes ago
 IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 2 ..

IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 24 hours

47 minutes ago
 PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack ..

PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack on Judicial Complex

59 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.