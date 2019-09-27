UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Lodges Protest With Tokyo For Claiming Sovereignty Over Disputed Islands

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:23 PM

Seoul Lodges Protest With Tokyo for Claiming Sovereignty Over Disputed Islands

South Korea lodged protest on Friday with Japan over Tokyo mentioning in its annual defense papers the disputed Dokdo islands as a Japanese territory amid escalating tensions between the Asian neighbors, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) South Korea lodged protest on Friday with Japan over Tokyo mentioning in its annual defense papers the disputed Dokdo islands as a Japanese territory amid escalating tensions between the Asian neighbors, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Japan published its annual Defense White Paper, in which Tokyo for the 15th consecutive year laid sovereignty claims to the disputed islands in the Sea of Japan.

"[South Korea] strongly protests the Japanese government's repeated unfounded claims to the Dokdo islands," the Foreign Ministry said, as cited by the Kyodo news outlet.

On August 31, Tokyo lodged protest with Seoul after a group of South Korean lawmakers visited the disputed islands.

The Liancourt Rocks islands, referred to as the Dokdo islands by South Korea and Takeshima by Japan, lie almost equidistant from the two states.

They have been administered by Seoul since 1954, a claim Japan disputes. Tokyo has suggested that Seoul should present the issue to the International Court of Justice. However, South Korea believes there is no dispute over the islands and considers them to be its territory historically, geographically and legally.

The relationship between Japan and South Korea dampened last year after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all. Since then, the two sides have engaged in several mutual trade restrictions, fueling tensions even further.

Related Topics

Protest Tokyo Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea August World War All From Government Agreement Top Asia Court

Recent Stories

Suning completes purchase of Carrefour's China bus ..

2 minutes ago

IRSA Advisory body to finalize water share for Rab ..

2 minutes ago

Russia detains over 260 North Korean fishermen

2 minutes ago

Silent protest against Bangladesh's loud horns spa ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 400 bln spent on oil, gas exploration activitie ..

16 seconds ago

Egypt braces for anti-Sisi protests

18 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.