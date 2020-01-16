UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul Looking For Ways To Develop Cooperation With Pyongyang Despite Sanctions - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Seoul Looking for Ways to Develop Cooperation With Pyongyang Despite Sanctions - Official

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) South Korea is looking for ways to implement joint cooperation projects with North Korea despite the international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, said.

The remarks were made by Lee upon his arrival in Washington where he will meet US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun. The parties are going to discuss the initiative of South Korean President Moon Jae-in on resuming the inter-Korean projects, including allowing individual tours to North Korea's Mount Kumgang.

"The reason we are discussing this issue with the U.S. is that we are trying to find space within the sanctions framework agreed on by the international community," Lee said on Wednesday, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean official added that Seoul and Washington should stabilize the situation on the Korean Peninsula and revive the momentum for further negotiations.

On Tuesday, Moon said in his annual press conference that Seoul may ask for some exceptions from the UN sanctions against North Korea to expand inter-Korean cooperation.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula significantly improved in 2018 after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with South Korean President Moon and US President Donald Trump. In June 2018, Kim and Trump reached an agreement, stipulating that North Korea would make efforts to promote the complete denuclearization of the peninsula in exchange for the freezing of US-South Korean military drills and potential removal of the US sanctions. However, the negotiating process stalled last year as tensions escalated after Pyongyang's missile tests.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Washington Trump Tours Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea Kim Jong May June 2018 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

9 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Algerian Minister of F ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Algerian Minister of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.