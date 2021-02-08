UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seoul May Consider Purchasing Sputnik V, Other Vaccines Due To New Coronavirus Strains

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:38 PM

Seoul May Consider Purchasing Sputnik V, Other Vaccines Due to New Coronavirus Strains

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that the South Korean government would likely to consider buying the Russia's Sputnik V and other coronavirus vaccines to curb the spread of new virus variants and forestall delays in deliveries of already contracted vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said that the South Korean government would likely to consider buying the Russia's Sputnik V and other coronavirus vaccines to curb the spread of new virus variants and forestall delays in deliveries of already contracted vaccines.

"Regarding the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, given the uncertainty surrounding supply problems and modified virus strains, we plan to continue to consider the need for additional vaccine procurement... This means that we are considering all available vaccines as candidates," KDCA head Jeong Eun-Kyeong said at a briefing.

The official also noted that Seoul was negotiating an additional purchase of some 20 million doses of US-made Novavax vaccine.

The issue arose after data emerged showing the AstraZeneca vaccine, which had been advised for deployment in South Korea by the national pharmaceutical panel, provided only minimal protection against the South African coronavirus strain.

The vaccine rollout in South Korea is due to begin in February. According to Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun, AstraZeneca shipments for 2.19 million people will arrive in the first half of 2021.

This year, the country hopes to receive a total of 106 million doses from various manufacturers enough to vaccinate it's 51.3 million people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Seoul South Korea North Korea February All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amnesty slams France over arbitrary detentions

1 minute ago

Biden: "Remains to be seen" if US will send team t ..

1 minute ago

Japan's Suga Vows All Citizens Will Receive COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Mehr-un-Nisa who sustained head injury in road acc ..

29 minutes ago

Steps suggested to improve documentation of econom ..

37 minutes ago

Russia's Trade Surplus Down by 41.4% Year-on-Year ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.